Car engulfed in flames at Jalan Sultan & Beach Road junction on Mar. 20, no injuries reported

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

Lean Jinghui | March 20, 2021, 10:30 PM

A car caught fire on Saturday (Mar. 20) evening along Jalan Sultan.

Pictures and videos uploaded online showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the burning car, with the car itself engulfed in flames.

Both the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were present at the scene.

It appears that the area was cordoned off for safety, and the fire was put out relatively quickly.

Image via Kelvin Han's Facebook

No reported injuries

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a vehicle fire on Mar. 20 at about 7:20pm.

SCDF said that the fire happened at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Beach Road.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and SCDF added that they had subsequently extinguished the fire with a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Earlier this week, another car had also been reported to have been burnt to a crisp after catching fire.

Top Image via SG Road Vigilante and Kelvin Han's Facebook

