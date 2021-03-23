Back

S'pore homeowners renting out their HDBs for up to S$350/hr to filmmakers

Extremely detailed listings including 360° photos.

Nigel Chua | March 23, 2021, 10:39 AM

A team of filmmakers in Singapore, facing issues with finding locations to film in, decided to create an online platform for venue owners to list their space.

The platform, named Filmspace, allows owners of all types of property — from office spaces, F&B outlets, warehouses, sports facilities, houses, and even HDB flats — to list their spaces online for filmmakers to book.

A quick browse through the listings on the website shows at least 50 listings in Singapore, including homes on offer for rent at hourly rates ranging from 20 USD (S$26.89), all the way to 260.75 USD (S$350.60).

Not sure if the kids are for rent as well. Screenshot via Filmspace website.

Filmspace also offers a Covid-19 disinfectant service to alleviate owners' hygiene concerns. Screenshot via Filmplace website.

According to Filmspace, a 10 per cent cut of the total booking fee is typically charged to keep the site running.

One couple has earned S$7,000 in a year

According to 8 Days, a couple has earned S$7,000 from renting out two HDB flats over the course of a year.

Out of the 12 times the flats have been rented out, the most lucrative one was a three-day shoot that netted them around S$1,300.

Houses for rent

Some homes listed on Filmplace are large and lavish, such as this 7-bedroom bungalow with an outdoor patio and jacuzzi, as well as a backyard with open showers.

Probably can't swing from the chandelier, though. Photo via Filmspace website.

Cozy Jacuzzi. Photo via Filmspace website.

However, the online marketplace states that "all kinds of listings" are accepted — even "a traditional HDB flat that is not refurnished or renovated".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Filmplace HQ 🇸🇬 (@filmplace.co)

Listings for houses with unique character can also be found — such as this apartment with vintage furniture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Filmplace HQ 🇸🇬 (@filmplace.co)

Detailed listings with 360° photos

A majority of the home listings on Filmspace are detailed, and include multiple photos of various areas of the houses, presumably to secure bookings by helping filmmakers get a sense of the space.

Some listings also feature 360° photos, likely due to a promotion by Filmspace offering 360° photography to a limited number of users.

Panoramic. Screenshot via Filmspace website.

Similar to Airbnb

Filmspace has a number of features that are reminiscent of popular vacation home rental site Airbnb.

For example, potential renters must "request to book" a property, stating their intended dates and timings, and crew size.

Owners will then have the opportunity to review the requests and decide whether or not to accept the booking.

Another similarity is being able to search for available spaces by zooming in on a specific locality.

A familiar interface. Screenshot via Filmplace website.

Top photo via Filmplace website

