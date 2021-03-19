Back

Ferrero Rocher is now an ice cream on stick

Out in Europe.

Belmont Lay | March 19, 2021, 03:57 PM

Ferrero Rocher is now an ice cream.

The three flavours available are: Original milk chocolate and hazelnut, dark chocolate, and Raffaello, which is white chocolate and coconut.

This is what they look like in real life:

Out in Europe

The Ferrero Rocher ice cream has been launched in Europe, specifically Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Austria.

It will launch in the United Kingdom this summer.

The highly-recognisable chocolate hazelnut balls wrapped in golden foil getting turned into ice cream products marks a foray into the cold dessert market for its Italian maker.

Italy-based confectioner and sweet snacks giant Ferrero is behind the products.

Ferrero is also behind the Nutella and Kinder brands that have entered the biscuit market.

There is no word as to when the ice cream will come to Asia, but it is predicted to be soon given the ubiquity of Ferrero Rochor products in Singapore.

All photos via Global Food News

