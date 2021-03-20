Alleged police raid involving firearms, drug traffickers evading arrest at Clementi is fake news

A 38-year-old Caucasian man locked himself inside a residential unit on March 17.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4.

According to the police, the man was uncooperative and was assessed to pose a danger to himself.

Police officers gained entry to the apartment unit at about 12:20pm.

The man was eventually apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and is being investigated for suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

Falsehoods circulating

The police also said that they were aware of some falsehoods circulating regarding the incident, in a statement on March 20.

In a video of the incident that had surfaced and circulated on March 18, it was claimed that the police was attempting to storm into the home of a drug trafficker.

There were also allegations that firearms and 20kg of heroin were found, that Indian and Malay persons were arrested in the incident, and that one of the traffickers tried to evade arrest by jumping down the block.

These claims have been debunked by the police, who confirmed that these statements are false.

They further clarified:

No firearms or narcotics were seized during the incident;

Only one person was apprehended – the 38-year-old Caucasian man;

The man is not a drug trafficker; and

No person had attempted to evade arrest by jumping down the block.

Investigating circulation of falsehoods

The police also added that they are currently investigating the circulation of such falsehoods.

Under Section 14D of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, anyone who transmits or causes to be transmitted a message knowing it to be false or fabricated may be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or to both.

Members of the public are also advised to refer to official sources for information and to avoid spreading unverified information or false rumours, the police said.

Top photo via Facebook video screenshot