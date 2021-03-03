Mustafa Centre & Ang Mo Supermarket among 5 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,979.

Two community cases

There were two cases detected in the community, both unlinked.

Case 60588

Case 60588 is an 82-year-old male Singaporean, who is a retiree.

He developed a runny nose, body aches, and chills on Feb. 14 and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic on Feb. 22. He was tested for Covid-19, but his test came back negative.

On Mar. 1, he sought medical treatment again as he was still feeling unwell, and was swabbed for Covid-19.

His test came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

While he had registered for Covid-19 vaccination on Feb. 22, he did not proceed with vaccination on his appointment date as he had been advised earlier by his doctor to postpone vaccination if he was feeling unwell.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 60619

Case 60619 is a 38-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident, who is a homemaker.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Mar. 2, in preparation for a trip to India.

Her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day and she was conveyed to NCID in an ambulance.

Her serological test result is pending and epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

Serological tests will also be conducted for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

21 imported cases

21 of the cases announced today are imported. They had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving Stay-Home Notice.

Among the new cases today, one is a Singapore Permanent Resident who arrived from Indonesia.

20 are Work Pass holders arriving from India, Nepal, and Nigeria.

All of them were asymptomatic.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

Seven cases discharged

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,849 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

83 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Five new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Five new locations were added to the list on Mar. 3.

As of Mar. 3, there are six locations on the list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days:

