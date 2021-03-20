No locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections in S'pore for 8th consecutive day

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 20).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,184.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the eighth consecutive day.

All 17 imported cases announced today are asymptomatic.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Amongst the 17 imported cases,

One (Case 61027) is a Singaporean who returned from India.

One (Case 61041) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Myanmar.

Three (Cases 61040, 61042 and 61045) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Romania.

10 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom two (Cases 61047 and 61049) are foreign domestic workers.

Two (Cases 61033 and 61039) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia. Case 61033 was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment, and Case 61039 is her caregiver.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Three cases discharged

Three more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,022 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

115 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today (Mar. 20).

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top photo from Getty Images