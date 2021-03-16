Santorini-inspired eatery in Bukit Batok serves halal Greek food, including seafood platter & lamb kebabs

Éla is a new Greek restaurant located at HomeTeamNS in Bukit Batok.
Halal Greek restaurant
The 90-seater restaurant boasts an earthy, clean space and interiors inspired by Santorini in Greece.
Here's a quick look:
Greek menu
Of course, a Greek restaurant isn't complete without its blends of peppers, citruses, oils and cheese.
Here are some of the dishes you can expect from Éla.
Seabreeze Platter
The Seabreeze Platter includes a whole sea bass, calamari, octopus, swordfish, white bait, lemon ganda, oregano, pita, red onion and tomato.
It comes in two sizes: A sharing platter for two pax (S$74.90) and four pax (S$99.90).
Farmhouse Platter
The Farmhouse Platter includes beef meatballs, beef kebabs, chicken kebabs, chicken sausage, lamb kebabs, Greek salad, lemon, olive oil, potato and tzatziki dip.
It comes in two sizes: A sharing platter for two pax (S$54.90) and four pax (S$74.90).
Rice pudding
For dessert, you can consider having the creamy rice pudding (S$6.90) is topped with cinnamon and blueberries.
The restaurant also serves tea mocktails and coolers from S$6.90.
You can find Éla's full menu here.
Merchandise
Apart from food, customers can also bring home a piece of Greece with products like Greek olive oil.
And organic herbal tea.
Do note that while the restaurant does not charge any GST, there is a 10 per cent service charge.
Details
2 Bukit Batok West Avenue 7, #01-07, Singapore 659003
Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily
Top image from Éla.
