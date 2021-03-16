Back

Santorini-inspired eatery in Bukit Batok serves halal Greek food, including seafood platter & lamb kebabs

You can't go to Greece, but your tastebuds can.

Fasiha Nazren | March 16, 2021, 03:15 PM

Éla is a new Greek restaurant located at HomeTeamNS in Bukit Batok.

Halal Greek restaurant

The 90-seater restaurant boasts an earthy, clean space and interiors inspired by Santorini in Greece.

Here's a quick look:

Photo from Éla.

Photo from Éla.

Photo from Éla.

Greek menu

Of course, a Greek restaurant isn't complete without its blends of peppers, citruses, oils and cheese.

Here are some of the dishes you can expect from Éla.

Seabreeze Platter

Photo from Éla.

The Seabreeze Platter includes a whole sea bass, calamari, octopus, swordfish, white bait, lemon ganda, oregano, pita, red onion and tomato.

It comes in two sizes: A sharing platter for two pax (S$74.90) and four pax (S$99.90).

Farmhouse Platter

Photo from Éla.

The Farmhouse Platter includes beef meatballs, beef kebabs, chicken kebabs, chicken sausage, lamb kebabs, Greek salad, lemon, olive oil, potato and tzatziki dip.

It comes in two sizes: A sharing platter for two pax (S$54.90) and four pax (S$74.90).

Rice pudding

Photo from Éla.

For dessert, you can consider having the creamy rice pudding (S$6.90) is topped with cinnamon and blueberries.

The restaurant also serves tea mocktails and coolers from S$6.90.

You can find Éla's full menu here.

Merchandise

Apart from food, customers can also bring home a piece of Greece with products like Greek olive oil.

Photo from Éla.

And organic herbal tea.

Photo from Éla.

Do note that while the restaurant does not charge any GST, there is a 10 per cent service charge.

Details

2 Bukit Batok West Avenue 7, #01-07, Singapore 659003

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Éla.

