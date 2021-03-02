Back

Govt looking to further empower CDRTs against 'severe & continuing' nuisance in disputes: MinLaw

The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRTs) have teeth too — they can issue orders that lead to an offending neighbour getting kicked out of their own homes.

Nigel Chua | March 02, 2021, 02:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The government is looking to strengthen existing community dispute avenues to better help victims of community or neighbourly disputes or conflicts to effectively put a stop to nuisance.

This has become an issue "very much on" the minds of the government, notes Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, in view of the rise in feedback on neighbourly nuisance in 2020 possibly because of more people staying at home from last year's circuit breaker period.

In doing this, the government hopes to help better manage and resolve these disputes upfront, and also to encourage conflicting parties to take up community mediation, he said.

The minister spoke about this to address questions about community disputes raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Tuesday (Mar. 2).

How to deal with neighbour disputes?

Currently, those needing help with a neighbour dispute can turn to community mediation at the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), and also have the option to commence further legal proceedings at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT), which one could think of in simpler terms as a court for neighbourly nuisance or conflict.

Mediation at CMC

Over 80 per cent of cases mediated at the CMC reached "amicable settlement", a figure which is "a strong endorsement of mediation" as a means of resolving disputes, Tong said.

He added that CMC's 147 mediators had all completed mediation training and assessment before being appointed, adding that from 2018, new mediators had to meet an additional requirement of being accredited by the Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI).

Mediators are appointed for a three-year term, and must complete at least 12 hours of additional training to be re-appointed for a subsequent term.

Proceedings at CDRT, but they don't necessarily solve the relationship or fundamental issues

Parties can also commence CDRT proceedings against their neighbours, but Tong noted that there are limits to what can be achieved that way.

The CDRT, he says, takes the role as "arbiters of who is legally right and legally wrong," making the dispute resolution process "a binary zero-sum game".

He pointed out that they are not structured to help parties mend their relationships and cannot supervise or monitor how the parties behave once the proceedings are over.

Inter-agency committee reviewing dispute management framework

"These disputes often sit somewhere between being an annoyance, and an offence," Tong said, making it necessary for a "multi-faceted approach" involving several ministries.

Thus, an inter-agency committee has commenced a comprehensive review of the Community Dispute Management Framework, to address the challenges posed by neighbour disputes.

Those involved are MinLaw, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), the Ministry of National Development (MND), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The committee was studying three areas:

1. Managing and resolving neighbour disputes "upfront"

"When the disagreements arise, we need to quickly identify and address the root cause of issues," Tong said, as this would help to preserve the goodwill and relationship between the neighbours.

2. Increasing take-up of mediation

There was a challenge in "getting parties to mediation", too — there are many parties that refuse to turn up for mediation, as mediation is largely voluntary.

"This is not healthy for the neighbour neighbourly relationship in the longer term," said Tong.

Thus, the committee is looking at ways to improve the take-up rate of mediation, which may include making it compulsory, increasing awareness of its benefits, and more.

3. Improving CDRT process

While the CDRT should be "the avenue of last resort", Tong acknowledged room for improvement in the following areas:

  • Considering the possibility of the CDRT making interim orders, especially for severe cases, and those involving "continuing nuisance".

  • Considering whether clarifications to the legislation are needed, to ensure that parties do not find proceedings "unreasonably onerous", as some claimants find it difficult to gather evidence for their claims, despite CDRTs not being bound by the strict rules of evidence normally applicable in court cases.

  • Looking at whether the current measures are sufficient to protect communities from anti-social, nuisance behaviour.

  • Closing the gaps in cases where respondents refused to comply with CDRT orders.

On the latter point, Tong cited an example of an "egregious case" where a respondent "started to create a different type of nuisance not covered by the CDRT’s order, presumably just to spite the claimant," and stressed that CDRT orders "must be taken seriously. 

If a party does not comply with a CDRT order, the CDRT may issue a Special Direction.

Non-compliance with a Special Direction is a criminal offence, and can result in a court order that kicks the offending party out of his or her place of residence.

A total of 24 Special Directions have been issued by the end of last year for egregious cases, Tong said.

To date, two Exclusion Orders have been made.

Culture is "fundamental"

Beyond more steps the government can take, though, Tong stressed that "it is fundamental is for neighbours to maintain a culture of open communication, mutual understanding and respect."

Top image via Gov.sg/YouTube.

PM Lee: How does sanctions on Myanmar, which will hurt its population, make things better?

He said outsiders have "little influence" on a possible peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar.

March 02, 2021, 05:39 PM

Revamped Choa Chu Kang library opening in second half of 2021, will feature lush greenery & art

It has been closed for renovation since 2019.

March 02, 2021, 05:36 PM

Shane Pow opens Korean street food outlet in Clementi with K-BBQ, army stew & rice bowls from S$6.50

The first outlet is in Toa Payoh.

March 02, 2021, 05:23 PM

Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case gets discharge not amounting to acquittal

She can still be prosecuted depending on the evidence.

March 02, 2021, 05:22 PM

S'pore's influence in global finance can boost investment in sustainable solutions: Ong Ye Kung

Towards a sustainable future.

March 02, 2021, 04:57 PM

Letters in Compassvale sign keep getting rearranged, sign 'has had problems before'

Sengkang Town Council is working to ensure it's fixed, MP Raeesah Khan said.

March 02, 2021, 04:40 PM

Vietnam delivery man, 31, catches girl, 3, who fell 12 storeys, gets hailed a hero

The girl survived but suffered injuries.

March 02, 2021, 04:38 PM

20,000 heartland shops to be given help on going digital by end-March: Low Yen Ling

SMEs have also received programmes to boost their productivity.

March 02, 2021, 03:56 PM

8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Mar. 2, 2021, all imported

More details to be shared in the evening.

March 02, 2021, 03:44 PM

Chantalle Ng: Pressure to become next Ah Jie is 'quite huge' after starring in popular drama series

Ng still sees herself as a newcomer who has a long way to go.

March 02, 2021, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.