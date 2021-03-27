Driver, 51, arrested for suspected drink-driving after crashing convertible sports car at Braddell Rd

A 51-year-old male driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, the Police said on Mar. 27.

The driver had been driving down Braddell Road towards Lornie Road, and got into an accident with a van in the early morning on Saturday, Mar. 27.

Police said that they were alerted to the accident at 2:03am.

Photos of the accident shared on Facebook

Photos of the accident, uploaded onto Facebook group "Complaint Singapore", showed the extent of damage caused by the accident.

The driver's vehicle — a red convertible sports car — sustained significant damage, with its front bumper appearing to have been torn apart, with the front of the car crumpling from the impact.

Meanwhile, the van appears to have sustained dents on the side, and its rear left wheel was punctured.

The Police said that no injuries were reported, and that investigations are ongoing.

Top image Photo via Edwin Lim on Complaint Singapore / FB