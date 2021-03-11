Video of S'pore dog trainer kicking corgi twice for crossing her path while walking 10 dogs sparks backlash

A video of an alleged case of dog abuse was recently circulated on social media and various doggie daycare messaging chats.

The daycare whom the trainer belongs to however, has since removed its social media pages and separately, denied kicking the dog in a private conversation seen by Mothership.

Two kicks

The video circulating online shows a woman walking 10 dogs on leashes.

The dogs appear to be walking neatly and keeping pace with the woman.

One rather eager corgi on the woman's left steps up its pace, and starts to stray in front of the woman's path.

She then delivers a kick to its rear, followed by a harsher and swifter kick to its side, effectively jolting the corgi back in position.

The video has since sparked backlash online. It was posted to Reddit's r/singapore subreddit, where users lambasted the trainer for her actions.

Others were shocked at the amount of force behind the kick.

Trainer denied kicking dog

The trainer apparently belongs to a local dog daycare called SimplyK9.

Its website lists daycare training, private training, boarding and dog walking as its services.

A screenshot seen by Mothership showed the conversation another corgi owner had with the trainer from the video.

The trainer apologised for causing concern to dog owners, but defended her actions, saying that the corgi had been "walking uncontrollably".

She denied kicking the dog, saying instead that she had "swiped its hind legs", and that the dog would correct itself after this.

She also said that she was aware of the backlash following the incident, but continued that different dogs with different temperaments require different methods of correction.

Mothership has reached out to SimplyK9 on its social media platforms, but did not receive any response. SimplyK9 has also taken down its Instagram and Facebook pages.

NParks looking into the case

In response to Mothership's queries, the National Parks Board's Jessica Kwok, Group Director of Community Animal Management in the Animal & Veterinary Service, said they are aware of the video, and are looking into the case.

"The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of National Parks Board, takes all feedback received from the public on animal welfare seriously," Kwok said.

The SPCA also told Mothership that it is aware of the incident.

The non-profit added that kicking a dog like this is "completely unacceptable", and that it would be "very concerning" if kicking was used as means of teaching dogs.

"There is no place for animal abuse in training," the organisation said. "Dog guardians entrust professionals with their pets and business operators have a responsibility to ensure the animal’s welfare is not compromised."

Top photo from Reddit.