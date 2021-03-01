Pet dog dies on spot after hit-&-run at Hougang road junction outside IMH, owner appealing for witnesses

A dog died following an alleged hit-and-run incident at the Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green road junction outside the Institute of Mental Health.

The alleged hit-and-run took place on Sunday, Feb. 28, at about 3:15pm.

According to a Facebook post by the dog's owner, the incident occurred opposite the main entrance of IMH going towards Yio Chu Kang Primary School.

Dog sustained internal injuries

The dog died on the spot, according to the post, which was accompanied by three photos of the deceased dog.

The owner wrote that his male dog's ribs were crushed, which pierced his lungs, resulting in internal bleeding.

Motorist stopped to help

Following the alleged hit-and-run, a motorist stopped to render assistance to the dog, the owner also revealed.

However, the motorist's dashboard camera failed to capture footage of the driver or the license plate number of the vehicle that allegedly hit the dog.

Those with footage or who witnessed the incident can reach out to the dog's owner.