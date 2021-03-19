MacPherson stall sells S$1 JB-style lok lok with salted egg yolk sauce, opens till 4am

If you are a night owl who likes lok lok you're in luck.
JB-style lok lok
DLLM Lok Lok is an eatery located at MacPherson Road offering Johor Bahru-style lok lok at S$1 per stick.
Lok lok is a steamboat food that is served on skewers and is typically sold by food trucks in Malaysia. They are typically boiled in broth.
However, JB-style lok lok are either grilled or deep fried and served with dipping sauces.
S$1 per stick
Apart from the usual suspects such as seaweed chicken, diners can also expect ingredients such as prawn and squid.
Here's a look at some of them:
Diners can pair them with sauces like:
- Thai Nam Jin, a spicy sauce with a tang of lemon flavour
- Chinchalok, made with shallots, chilli padi and lime
- Salted Egg Yolk, their most popular sauce.
Opens till 4am
Located at 171 MacPherson Road, the stall opens from 6pm to 4am.
DLLM Lok Lok
Address: 171 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 348536
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 4am (last order is at 3:15am)
Related article:
Top photos via DLLM Lok Lok and @joel_ohmg on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.