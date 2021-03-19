MacPherson stall sells S$1 JB-style lok lok with salted egg yolk sauce, opens till 4am

If you are a night owl who likes lok lok you're in luck.

JB-style lok lok

DLLM Lok Lok is an eatery located at MacPherson Road offering Johor Bahru-style lok lok at S$1 per stick.

Lok lok is a steamboat food that is served on skewers and is typically sold by food trucks in Malaysia. They are typically boiled in broth.

However, JB-style lok lok are either grilled or deep fried and served with dipping sauces.

S$1 per stick

Apart from the usual suspects such as seaweed chicken, diners can also expect ingredients such as prawn and squid.

Here's a look at some of them:

Diners can pair them with sauces like:

Thai Nam Jin, a spicy sauce with a tang of lemon flavour

Chinchalok, made with shallots, chilli padi and lime

Salted Egg Yolk, their most popular sauce.

Opens till 4am

Located at 171 MacPherson Road, the stall opens from 6pm to 4am.

DLLM Lok Lok

Address: 171 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 348536

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 4am (last order is at 3:15am)

