Back

Dependant's pass holders who want to work will have to apply for work pass instead of using letter of consent

From May 1, 2021, DP holders who wish to work in Singapore will have to apply for a relevant work pass such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, or work permit.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 03, 2021, 03:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Dependant's pass holders will soon have to secure a work pass instead of a letter of consent (LOC) if they wish to work in Singapore.

Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said in her Committee of Supply speech that the vast majority of DP holders do not work during their stay in Singapore.

DP holders to apply for work passes if they want to work

DP holders who have sought employment in Singapore via a letter of consent made up about one per cent of all work pass holders.

From May 1, 2021, DP holders who wish to work in Singapore will have to apply for a relevant work pass such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, or work permit.

Instead of the LOC they currently use.

Teo said companies and existing DP holders working on letters of consent will be provided sufficient time to transition to this new arrangement.

"Most of them meet prevailing work pass criteria, those that do not will have to cease working in Singapore."

According to MOM, existing DP LOC holders will be allowed to continue working until the expiry of their LOC.

Employers will need to apply for an applicable work pass should they wish to continue employing existing DP LOC holders after their current LOC expires.

For employers and DP LOC holders who wish to do so, MOM will facilitate the transition to a work pass. The relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling, and/or levies for the respective work passes will apply.

DP holders who are business owners will be eligible to continue running their business on an LOC, provided that their business creates local employment. They will need to meet the following criteria:

1. The DP holder is a sole proprietor, partner, or company director with at least 30 per cent shareholding in the business; and

2. The business hires at least one Singaporean/Permanent Resident who earns at least the prevailing Local Qualifying Salary (currently S$1,400) and receives CPF contributions for at least three months.

DP holders who currently do not meet the above criteria can continue to run their business on their existing LOC until its expiry, or apply for a one-off extension of their LOC until April 30, 2022, when they next renew their DP.

Thereafter, they will need to meet the criteria stated above in order to renew their LOC, or obtain an applicable work pass to continue working in Singapore.

DP holders who wish to start a new business can apply for a LOC to do so, provided that they fulfill the criteria set out above. Further details will be released on May 1, 2021.

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and MCI

Paya Lebar spa has S$28+ passes for unlimited hot bath, sauna & steam room use after 8pm

Only until May 31.

March 03, 2021, 03:03 PM

MOM launches online tool to allow employees to measure how stressed they are at work

The ministry has also formed an Alliance for Action to help companies create workplaces to enable work-life harmony.

March 03, 2021, 02:48 PM

Progressive wage model expanded to food services & retail sectors, could cover up to 80,000 more local workers

The Tripartite Workgroup has agreed to extend the PWM to the food services and retail sectors.

March 03, 2021, 02:32 PM

SG United traineeship extended for another year, allowances to be increased for ITE & Poly grads

SGUnited Mid-Career Pathway Programmes also receives two enhancements.

March 03, 2021, 01:10 PM

2 French bulldogs up for adoption in S'pore as family can't bring them along when they leave by end-2021

They can only bring two senior dogs with them, leaving these two behind.

March 03, 2021, 12:40 PM

Casio S'pore launches G-Shock 'Gold Ingot' collection featuring gold metallic watches

If you need the extra huat.

March 03, 2021, 12:26 PM

MP Louis Ng investigated by police after holding placard in support of hawkers without permit

He had visited them during his walkabouts in June 2020.

March 03, 2021, 12:15 PM

Phuket plans to reopen borders to vaccinated international tourists by Oct. 1, 2021

Phuket also hopes to revive their tourism industry by vaccinating a majority of its population over 18 years of age.

March 03, 2021, 12:08 PM

1-for-1 tickets to S'pore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari & Jurong Bird Park for S'pore residents from Mar. 3-7

Excludes tram rides and Amazon River Quest boat ride.

March 03, 2021, 11:35 AM

Hello Kitty wedding plushies available exclusively at Marina Bay Sands from Mar. 1, 2021

Hello Kitty fans, take note.

March 03, 2021, 11:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.