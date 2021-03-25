Back

S'porean Deliveroo rider on track to get S$18,500 bonus having completed 21,500 orders

Singapore riders will receive S$370 if they have worked for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 2021, 11:27 AM

A Singaporean Deliveroo food delivery rider who has completed the most deliveries here is on track to receive a S$18,500 bonus.

Thank you bonus

The one-time bonanza for this particular food delivery rider is part of a Thank You Fund initiative to redistribute money worldwide.

The bonus is to recognise the best workers should the company get listed on the London Stock Exchange, which is expected to be completed at the end March 2021.

More than 21,500 orders completed

The Singaporean, Jude Chan, 33, has completed more than 21,500 orders in his three years with Deliveroo.

This makes him the most prolific Deliveroo personnel in Singapore who averages 30 to 40 orders a day.

Chan is among the hundreds of riders globally in line for a one-time payment of S$18,500.

Chan told The New Paper he will be giving some of the money to charity and investing the rest of it.

How to deliver more

He added that his trick to doing more is to brisk walk to collect food to complete orders faster.

The motorcycling enthusiast is also familiar with the roads in town and the Central Business District and does not rely on a map to get around.

He said: “I first started riding as a way to keep fit while earning more money, but working at Deliveroo has really brought my love of riding my motorcycle to life! Their flexible working nature means that I can ride on my own time with a peace of mind."

About Deliveroo Thank You Fund bonus

Some 36,000 Deliveroo riders around the world can receive a one-time payment reward should the company be listed publicly.

The exact amount varies according to each delivery personnel's output.

Eligible riders in Singapore stand to be paid S$18,500, S$1,850 or S$925.

The performance of riders are ranked in relation to other riders.

At the base, riders will receive S$370 if they have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders.

Deliveroo's founder and chief executive Will Shu said: "Riders are at the heart of our business, and we want to reward their efforts that have helped Deliveroo become what it is today."

"Their commitment to great service has enabled us to grow and offer the best food delivery experience in the world."

"Over the last year, riders have helped us do so much more than just deliver great food, having supported businesses and enabled vulnerable people or those self-isolating to stay safe indoors throughout a global pandemic."

"We're pleased to be able to say thank you."

