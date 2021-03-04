Back

Pandan Waffle Cake with durian pulp to launch at Goodwood Park Hotel for S$85

For durian enthusiasts who don't mind breaking the bank.

Siti Hawa | March 04, 2021, 07:09 PM

Goodwood Park Hotel's Durian Fiesta is back from Mar. 8 to Aug. 1, with a variety of handcrafted D24 durian pastries.

One of these include the D24 Pandan Waffle Cake:

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The D24 Pandan Waffle Cake is priced at S$85 for a seven-inch cake.

It features three fluffy pandan waffles slathered with layers of D24 durian pulp, topped with caramelised coconut sauce and gula melaka coconut crumble and coconut flakes.

We're saying it: it reminds us of Prima Deli waffles, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Besides delivery and self-collection, it is also available for takeaway at The Deli from 12pm to 7pm.

Other new items to look forward to include:

D24 and Sweet Potato in Chestnut Tartlets 

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The D24 and Sweet Potato in Chestnut Tartlets feature a cone of purple sweet potato purée vermicelli with D24 durian pulp within, on top of a chestnut almond cream tart shell.

Price: S$48 for six pieces

D24 Trio Chocolate Cake

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The D24 Trio Chocolate Cake features seven layers of dark, milk and white chocolate mousse, D24 durian mousse, chocolate sponge, on a crunchy base of hazelnut feuilletine, topped with a dark chocolate glaze.

It is then decorated with golden dark chocolate feathers and tuile.

Price: S$128 per 1.5kg cake or S$19 per slice

Mini D24 Salted Caramel Delights

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The Mini D24 Salted Caramel Delights combine salted caramel with D24 durian pulp with an almond sponge, plus salted caramel sauce, and durian mousse.

It is then topped with a gold-dusted white chocolate disc and a spoonful of whipping cream.

Price: S$40 for six pieces

D24 Kueh Dadar

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The D24 Kueh Dadar is the hotel's take on the South-East Asian confection.

It features pandan-flavoured crepe enveloping D24 durian pulp and grated coconut cooked with Indonesian coconut sugar (gula jawa).

This item is only available from 12pm to 7pm.

Price: S$78 for eight pieces or S$22 for two pieces

Deep-fried D24 in Layered Flaky Pastry

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

The Deep-fried D24 in Layered Flaky Pastry feature layers of oil and water dough spiralling around D24 durian pulp.

Do note that this item is only available to guests at Min Jiang, the hotel's Chinese restaurant.

Price: S$12 for three pieces

There will also be mainstays such as the D24 Mousse Cake, D24 Puff and D24 Crêpe.

D24 Durian Combo

From Mar. 8 to 31, durian lovers can purchase the D24 Durian Combo, which comprises one slice of each of the following:

  • D24 Trio Chocolate Cake

  • Mini D24 Salted Caramel Delight

  • D24 and Sweet Potato in Chestnut Tartlet

  • D24 Mousse Cake

  • D24 Puff

  • D24 Crêpe

This may be suitable for those who prefer to try a variety of confections.

Pre-launch offer

From now till Mar. 7, Citi, DBS/POSB, UOB credit and debit cardmembers can enjoy 15 per cent + eight per cent off if they place their online orders here for delivery or self-collection from Mar. 8 to 31.

Pre-orders of self-collection orders can be made via phone at 6730 1786 from 11am to 7pm, or email [email protected]

Do note that orders must be placed at least five days in advance for durian fiesta treats.

Top photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

