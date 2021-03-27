Cyclist in HDB estate nearly hit while running red light, turns 90°, rides on like nothing happened

A man cycling in a HDB estate, faced with an imminent collision, exhibited a nonchalance that few would aspire to by swiftly turning his bicycle to match the direction in which traffic was moving and pedalling on.

A video uploaded to Facebook on Mar. 26 shows the incident from the point of view of a driver who had to hit the brakes to avoid getting into an accident with the white-haired rider.

The video started off showing cars turning right from the road parallel to the cyclist's path.

This means that the lights were nowhere close to being in the cyclist's favour when he started pedalling resolutely across the pedestrian crossing in defiance of traffic rules.

Vehicles then started moving forward as the lights changed:

Perfect 90° evasion

In response to the sounding of a horn, likely from the car, the cyclist smoothly pivoted to his left, executing a perfect 90° turn.

This unconventional evasive manoeuvre took him out of the path of oncoming traffic from the opposite direction.

He then cycled across the traffic junction as if nothing untoward had happened at all, with the lights now "in his favour".

The cyclist then came to a halt at the opposite side of the traffic junction, with the man appearing to be waiting for the lights to change again so that he could cross to the right side.

While an accident was narrowly averted in this case, a commenter pointed out that a collision would have likely seen a driver implicated.

You can watch the full video here:

