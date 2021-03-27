Back

Cyclist in HDB estate nearly hit while running red light, turns 90°, rides on like nothing happened

Act blur, live longer.

Nigel Chua | March 27, 2021, 02:41 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man cycling in a HDB estate, faced with an imminent collision, exhibited a nonchalance that few would aspire to by swiftly turning his bicycle to match the direction in which traffic was moving and pedalling on.

A video uploaded to Facebook on Mar. 26 shows the incident from the point of view of a driver who had to hit the brakes to avoid getting into an accident with the white-haired rider.

The video started off showing cars turning right from the road parallel to the cyclist's path.

This means that the lights were nowhere close to being in the cyclist's favour when he started pedalling resolutely across the pedestrian crossing in defiance of traffic rules.

Vehicles then started moving forward as the lights changed:

Perfect 90° evasion

In response to the sounding of a horn, likely from the car, the cyclist smoothly pivoted to his left, executing a perfect 90° turn.

This unconventional evasive manoeuvre took him out of the path of oncoming traffic from the opposite direction.

He then cycled across the traffic junction as if nothing untoward had happened at all, with the lights now "in his favour".

The cyclist then came to a halt at the opposite side of the traffic junction, with the man appearing to be waiting for the lights to change again so that he could cross to the right side.

While an accident was narrowly averted in this case, a commenter pointed out that a collision would have likely seen a driver implicated.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image via Raven Qiu on Complaint Singapore/Facebook

Man in S'pore sexually assaulted 3-year-old daughter, raped her over 10 times in 7.5 years

Prosecution asked for at least 30 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

March 27, 2021, 02:22 PM

Jurong Bird Park keeper on 33 years training birds of prey, presenting for LKY & tracking escapee falcon

Stories of Us: Clarence Saw, a former military policeman, shares with us the highs and lows of working as a trainer-presenter at Jurong Bird Park and caring for the fearsome birds of prey.

March 27, 2021, 02:01 PM

Japanese pizzeria at VivoCity has pizzas topped with octopus balls, Wagyu steak & soft-shell crab

Is there anything you can't put on pizza?

March 27, 2021, 01:13 PM

Simon Tay: S’pore has drawn a line on Myanmar

While a compromise among domestic stakeholders would promise the greatest stability, it doesn't appear to be likely in the immediate term.

March 27, 2021, 12:47 PM

Adorable BT21 pouches & cup holders available exclusively with Singtel from Mar. to May

You can also enjoy free Viu Premium access for 30 days.

March 27, 2021, 12:06 PM

Pepsi introduces limited-edition marshmallow pepsi in the US

Wow.

March 27, 2021, 11:42 AM

Escaped hamster with 'expensive taste' rips up S$50, owner hopes to get note exchanged

March 27, 2021, 11:26 AM

Sentosa free entry promotion further extended, till Sep. 30, 2021

Plan your holidays.

March 27, 2021, 11:20 AM

Woman found lying face up & injured on 2nd floor kitchen ledge in Ang Mo Kio

She was rescued by the SCDF and conveyed to the hospital.

March 27, 2021, 11:15 AM

I set up a smart TV projector at home to watch movies & it was surprisingly easy

An at-home cinematic experience.

March 27, 2021, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.