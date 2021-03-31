Crow brutally rips pigeon apart on HDB ledge during altercation

Nature might be beautiful and all, but once in a while, one will be reminded of the savagery that may take place out of people's sight.

One person in Singapore recently caught sight of just such an incident though.

Crow attack

Stephen Francis shared to Facebook a video of an altercation between a crow and what appears to be a pigeon on a HDB ledge.

He credited his neighbour Sean, who was the one who had witnessed the fight.

In the short clip, a crow can be seen tearing into the smaller bird on its back. The pigeon merely flaps its wings pathetically, its feathers dislodged during the tussle.

Midway through, a second pigeon escapes from its hideout when the crow and its victim gets too near.

The pigeon was no victor in this fight, and a slightly gory photo Francis shared depicts its mangled remains left behind on the ledge.

*Warning: Graphic image below*

In a separate video, two pigeons were seen fighting right next to the bird's carcass.

Like Singapore's native hornbills, crows are omnivores, and will prey on small mammals, birds, insects and reptiles.

Their diet is quite diverse, and they eat almost anything, including trash, eggs and carrion.

Crows are also known to occasionally prey on nestlings, which could have been the case in the incident Francis saw.

Crows, however, are intelligent creatures and are capable of using tools like primates and even learning tricks, such as this particular pet crow in Singapore.

Top photo Stephen Francis / FB