Crave S'pore launching Thai-inspired Nasi Lemak with basil chicken, green curry & more

If you're up for slightly unorthodox combinations, Crave is launching Thai versions of their Nasi Lemak.

Three new food items — featuring Crave's Nasi Lemak paired with Thai dishes — will be available across all outlets from Mar. 23, and on various delivery platforms from Mar. 24.

1. Nasi Lemak with Basil Chicken (from S$7.50)

Fried chicken is replaced with Thai basil chicken, which involves ground chicken stir-fried with basil leaf and chilli padi. The meal includes a sunny-side up.

2. Nasi Lemak with Thai Green Curry Chicken (from S$7.90)

The sweet and savoury green curry in this dish uses a variety of herbs and spices, such as green chillies, belacan, lemongrass, parsley, kaffir lime leaves, cumin, coriander, shallots, and garlic, to achieve its strong flavours.

3. Nasi Lemak with Stewed Beef Curry (from S$9.90)

The beef cubes are stewed for hours with chilli powder, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, curry and turmeric powder. Expect a sweet, savoury and spicy result.

The Thai-themed dishes are seasonal, meaning they will only be around for a limited time.

In conjunction with the new menu launch, Crave is giving away 100 cups of Thai Pearly Milk Tea at its Toa Payoh Central outlet (Blk 190 Toa Payoh Lorong 6, #01-524 Food Valley, Singapore 310190) on Mar. 23, 2021.

To redeem, you'll have to greet the staff with a “sawadeekup”.

Top image via Crave