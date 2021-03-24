Up to 250 people allowed at wedding receptions in S'pore from Apr. 24 with pre-event testing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Following months of piloting pre-event Covid-19 testing, capacity limits for marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions, live performances, spectator sports events and funerals will be increased from Apr. 24, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Mar. 24 (Wed).

The following selected activities will be allowed to scale up further if they implement pre-event Covid-19 testing for their attendees.

Up to 250 attendees allowed for marriage solemnisation and wedding reception

Capacity limits for marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions will be increased from 100 to 250 in total, including the bride and groom, excluding the Licensed Solemniser and vendors, for the full event, in zones of up to 50 attendees each.

For solemnisation-only events involving more than 100 attendees, pre-event testing will be required for the wedding couple.

Due to the higher risk of receptions where people are unmasked while eating, and come into close and prolonged contact with each other, pre-event testing for all attendees will be required for wedding receptions involving more than 100 attendees, including the bride and groom.

Up to 750 attendees allowed for live performances

For live performance events that implement pre-event testing, up 750 attendees will be allowed at designated venues.

If pre-event testing is not implemented, up to 250 attendees will be allowed.

The National Arts Council (NAC) will release updated guidelines on audience management at live performances subsequently.

Pilot business-to-business events

Currently, business-to-business events being piloted and approved by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) may have up to 250 attendees, in zones of no more than 50 attendees each.

If pre-event testing is implemented, these events will be allowed to have up to 750 attendees, in zones of no more than 50 attendees each.

STB will release the updated Safe Business Events framework and application details subsequently.

Up to 750 attendees allowed for pilot spectator sports events

Currently, sport events being piloted and approved by SportSG have been allowed to take place.

Under this pilot, sport events will be allowed to have up to 750 spectators if they implement pre-event testing, or to have up to 250 spectators without testing.

SportSG will release further details on the pilot subsequently.

Up to 50 people allowed at funeral on day of burial or cremation at any one time

From Apr. 24, the cap for wakes and funerals on the day of the burial or cremation will be increased from 30 to 50 persons at any one time.

The cap for other days remain at 30 attendees at any one time.

As pre-event testing is not required and there could be a large number of persons visiting over the course of the wake and funeral to pay their last respects, attendees are reminded to maintain safe distancing and keep masks on at all times to reduce the risk of spread.

Fully-vaccinated individuals do not need to undergo pre-event testing

From Apr. 24, individuals who have completed the full vaccination regimen and have had time to develop sufficient protection will be able to enter events that implement pre-event testing without the need to undergo pre-event testing.

More information will be released by MOH to support the implementation of pre-event testing, which will be made available subsequently.

Safe management measures for each activity or sector, as well as the safe capacities for each venue will continue to apply.

