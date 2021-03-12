Back

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 12, 1 community case

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Jason Fan | March 12, 2021, 03:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 12).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,080.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community, with nine imported cases.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 6: 13

Mar. 7: 13

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Mar. 12: 10

