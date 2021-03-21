Back

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 21, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Karen Lui | March 21, 2021, 03:35 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Mar. 21.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,196.

All the new cases reported today are imported. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 15: 12

Mar. 16: 11

Mar. 17: 9

Mar. 18: 15

Mar. 19: 15

Mar. 20: 17

Mar. 21: 12

Top photo from Unsplash.

