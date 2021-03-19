Back

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 19, 2021, all imported

Full update tonight.

Ashley Tan | March 19, 2021, 03:34 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 19).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,167.

All cases are imported. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 13: 8

Mar. 14: 17

Mar. 15: 12

Mar. 16: 11

Mar. 17: 9

Mar. 18: 15

Mar. 19: 15

