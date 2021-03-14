Back

17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 14, all imported cases

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Julia Yeo | March 14, 2021, 03:46 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 14).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,105.

All 17 are imported cases. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Mar. 12: 10

Mar. 13: 8

Mar. 14: 17

Top image via Andrew Koay

