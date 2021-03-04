Back

19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on March 4, 2021, including 1 in the community

Further updates in the evening.

Syahindah Ishak | March 04, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 19 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday, March 4.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,998.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community.

The rest of the cases announced today are imported, and were all placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

Mar. 3: 23

Mar. 4: 19

Top photo via Getty Images.

