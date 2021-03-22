12 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore, no locally-transmitted infections for 10th consecutive day

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (Mar. 22).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,208.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the 10th consecutive day.

There are 12 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the new cases today, 10 are asymptomatic, and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

Amongst the 12 imported cases,

One is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from India

Six are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India

Three are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

13 more cases discharged

13 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,051 have fully recovered and have been discharged

21 cases are still in hospital, none is in the ICU

106 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today (Mar. 22).

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

