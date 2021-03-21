Back

No locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections in S'pore for 9th consecutive day

Joshua Lee | March 21, 2021, 10:01 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (Mar. 21).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,196.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the ninth consecutive day.

All 12 are imported cases, arriving from places such as India, Nepal, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Four cases are part of a sea crew which arrived on a vessel from Indonesia.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

16 more cases discharged

16 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

  • 60,038 have fully recovered and have been discharged

  • 18 cases are still in hospital, none is in the ICU

  • 110 are isolated at community facilities

  • 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today (Mar. 21).

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top photo via NUHS.

