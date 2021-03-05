9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 5, all imported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 5).
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,007.
There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.
All of the cases announced today are imported, and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.u
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Feb. 27: 12
Feb. 28: 11
Mar. 1: 12
Mar. 2: 8
Mar. 3: 23
Mar. 4: 19
Mar. 5: 9
Top image from National University Hospital's Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.