9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 5, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 5).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,007.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.u

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

Mar. 3: 23

Mar. 4: 19

Mar. 5: 9

Top image from National University Hospital's Facebook page.