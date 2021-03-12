1 unlinked case in community in S’pore is Indian national IT engineer at Deutsche Bank

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,080.

One case in community is unlinked

There is one case in the community that is currently unlinked.

Case 60831 is a 36 year-old male Indian national who is a Work Pass holder. He arrived from India on January 16 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until January 30.

His test taken on January 29 during SHN was negative for Covid-19. He works as an IT Engineer at Deutsche Bank but has been working from home since his arrival in Singapore.

He developed a runny nose on March 1 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day.

As he declined to be tested for Covid-19, he was given five days of medical leave and advised to return for a test if he did not recover.

He was subsequently detected on March 11 when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his trip to India.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and he was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his household contacts, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

9 imported cases

Nine of the cases announced today are imported. They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the nine cases:

One (Case 60850) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

Two (Cases 60830 and 60851) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia and Switzerland.

Four (Cases 60837, 60840, 60842 and 60848) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, all of whom are foreign domestic workers.

Two (Cases 60826 and 60827) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Cambodia and Indonesia. They were already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

21 remain in hospitals

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at three cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

Amongst the 73 confirmed cases reported from March 6 to 12, 39 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 29 have tested negative, and five serology test results are pending.

11 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,950 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

80 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Seven new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Seven new locations were added to the list on Mar. 12.

Sankranti Restaurant (79 Syed Alwi Road) on March 6,

SPA De LIGHT at The Midtown (1187 Upper Serangoon Rd) on March 8,

Komala Vilas (76-78 Serangoon Road) on March 7 and 9,

Sengkang Community Club (2 Sengkang Square) on March 8,

Xin Zai Zhi Jian 2 at The Midtown (1187 Upper Serangoon Rd) on March 10,

Toast Box at Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street) on March 11,

Raj Restaurant (20 Biopolis Way) on March 11.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 12:

