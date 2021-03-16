No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 16, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 today (Mar. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,128.

All imported cases

There are no new cases announced in the community or in dormitories today.

All 11 imported cases announced today are asymptomatic.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Of the imported cases, there are:

Five Dependent's Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

One Student's Pass holder who arrived from India.

One Work Pass holder who arrived from Turkey.

Three Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom one is a foreign domestic worker.

One Special Pass holder who is a sea crew who arrived from the Philippines on a vessel, and had remained onboard until she was conveyed to a hospital for abdominal pain.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

21 cases in hospital

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,984 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

There are no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

93 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 16.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 16:

Top image via MOH on Facebook.