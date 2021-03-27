Covid-19 community case on Mar. 26 is a foreign domestic worker who arrived in S'pore on Jan. 23

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Friday (Mar. 26).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,265.

One community case

There is one case in the community who is currently unlinked.

She is a 26-year-old foreign domestic worker from Myanmar.

She arrived from Myanmar on Jan. 23 and served her stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Feb. 6.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on Feb. 5.

Following her SHN, she moved into a boarding house for foreign domestic workers while waiting for deployment to an employer, and had not left the boarding house from Feb. 6 to March 23.

On March 23, she started work at her employer’s residence. On the same night, she developed a cough and runny nose.

She sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner (GP) clinic on March 24 and was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on March 25 was negative for Covid-19 infection, and her serological test result has come back positive.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, said MOH.

However, MOH is not able to definitively conclude that she had been infected before her arrival in Singapore.

Thus, MOH said that all necessary public health actions will be taken as a precautionary measure.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including her contacts at the boarding house and employer's residence, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

11 imported cases

There are also 11 imported cases reported on March 26.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Two of the cases (Cases 61191 and 61204) are Singaporeans who returned from Qatar and the UAE.

One case (Case 61197) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines.

Six cases (Cases 61185, 61187, 61189, 61192, 61193 and 61194) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines.

One case (Case 61203) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India for studies in Singapore.

The last case (Case 61186) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Romania as part of an eSport event crew.

17 more discharged, 1 in ICU

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,103 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, one case is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

105 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Three new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Three new places were added to the list on Mar. 26:

Nation (201E Tampines Street 23) was visited on March 23 and March 25

FoodCity (139 Tampines Street 11) was visited on March 25

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top photo via Getty Images.