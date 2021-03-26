12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on March 26, including 1 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 26).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,265.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community.

The rest of the cases are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 20: 17

Mar. 21: 12

Mar. 22: 12

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Mar. 26: 12

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.