8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Mar. 2, 2021, all imported

More details to be shared in the evening.

Matthias Ang | March 02, 2021, 03:44 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional eight cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,956.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

