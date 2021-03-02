No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 2, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,956.

Eight imported cases

All eight of the cases announced today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Among the new cases today, one is a Student's Pass holder arriving from Bangladesh, and another is a Work Pass holder arriving from India.

Five are Work Permit holders arriving from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.

All of them were asymptomatic.

12 cases discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,842 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

66 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 2.

As of Mar. 2, there is only one location on the list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days:

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/Facebook