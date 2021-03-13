8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 13, all imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 13).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,088.

All eight are imported cases. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 7: 13

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Mar. 12: 10

Mar. 13: 8

