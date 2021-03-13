Back

S'porean man, 61, with history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia & gout dies of Covid-19 complications

All of the cases announced today were asymptomatic.

Jane Zhang | March 13, 2021, 11:05 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,088.

All imported cases

There are no new cases announced in the community or in dormitories today.

All eight of the cases announced today are imported, and all were asymptomatic. They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

One (Case 60854) is a Singaporean and one (Case 60853) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India and Papua New Guinea.

One (Case 60859) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

One (Case 60861) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh.

One (Case 60852) is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Bangladesh.

Two (Cases 60856 and 60860) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Case 60856 arrived from the U.S. to work in Singapore. Case 60860 is a sea crew who arrived from Indonesia on a vessel, and had remained isolated until his Covid-19 test result came back positive and he was conveyed to the hospital.

One (Case 60857) is a Special Pass holder, who is a sea crew. He arrived from Indonesia on a vessel, and was tested onboard without disembarking.

61-year-old man died after returning from UAE

Case 59858, a 61-year-old male Singaporean, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Mar. 12.

He had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work, and returned to Singapore on Jan. 30. He developed a cough just before departing the UAE and shortness of breath on the same day, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection upon arrival in Singapore.

He had a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, and gout.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

17 remain in hospitals

Amongst the 68 confirmed cases reported from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 33 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 27 have tested negative, and 8 serology test results are pending.

11 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,961 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

80 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 13.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 13:

Photo via Unsplash / Matt Seymour.

