Westgate, JCube & Jem among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in S'pore

A total of 60,221 cases in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | March 23, 2021, 10:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (Mar. 23).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,221.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the eleventh consecutive day.

All 13 are imported cases, arriving from places such as Austria, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, UAE and the U.S.

All had already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Case 61118 is a 40-year-old female Singaporean who had been residing in Austria since Aug. 2019.

She returned to Singapore on Mar. 2 and served her Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility till Mar. 16.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on her on-arrival test on Mar. 2 and a swab test during the SHN on Mar. 15.

She is asymptomatic and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Mar. 20 in preparation for a trip to Indonesia.

Her test result came back positive on Mar. 22.

Her Ct value was very high and her serology test result was positive, indicating that this is likely a past infection.

Therefore, this case has been classified as an imported Covid-19 case.

12 more cases discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

  • 60,063 have fully recovered and have been discharged

  • 25 cases are still in hospital, none is in the ICU

  • 103 are isolated at community facilities

  • 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

Jurong malls, markets visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Several malls and markets in the Jurong and Boon Lay area were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

