No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 19).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,167.

All new cases are imported

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Amongst the 15 imported cases,

One (Case 61012) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India.

Two (Cases 61013 and 61016) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Nepal and Switzerland.

One (Case 61023) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the UK.

Eight are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom six (Cases 61019, 61020, 61021, 61022, 61024 and 61025) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 61014) is a Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from Indonesia on a vessel, and was tested onboard without disembarking.

Two (Cases 61017 and 61018) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh. Case 61018 was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment, and Case 61017 is her caregiver.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Five cases discharged

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,019 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 103 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top photo from Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images