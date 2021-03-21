Back

Indian man apologises for saying 'Count On Me India' written by him after he can't provide evidence

Big U-turn.

Joshua Lee | Ashley Tan | March 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

Joey Mendoza, the man who claimed that he wrote “We Can Achieve”, a song that is practically identical to “Count on Me, Singapore”, in 1983, has apologised for the "confusion caused" so far.

Acknowledged that there's no evidence to substantiate his claim

He has also confirmed that he has no evidence to substantiate his claim.

This is a direct U-turn from his claim last week that he can produce video evidence of children singing "We Can Achieve" at an orphanage in 1983.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement on Mar. 21 that Mendoza switched from his earlier position after the ministry corresponded with him and pressed him to substantiate his claims.

Mendoza has confirmed to MCCY that he has unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn any claims with regard to the lyrics and tune of “We Can Achieve”, and acknowledged that the Government of Singapore holds the copyright to the music and lyrics of "Count On Me, Singapore".

He has also informed all of his associates and networks of the above, and instructed all social media platforms to remove “We Can Achieve”.

"It is important that our rights to [Count On Me, Singapore] are protected and that there remains no doubt as to our origination and ownership of the song," said MCCY, adding that it has accepted Mendoza’s apology.

Background

The brouhaha over both "Count On Me Singapore" and Mendoza's "We Can Achieve" erupted earlier in March after it emerged that the latter is a direct copy of the 1986 National Day song, with all mentions of "Singapore" changed to "India".

On Mar. 15, Mendoza alleged in a Facebook comment that "We Can Achieve" was written in 1983, three years before Singapore released "Count On Me Singapore" as its 1986 National Day song.

Mendoza asked to substantiate claims

On Mar. 17, MCCY clarified that the Singapore government holds the copyright to the music and lyrics to "Count On Me Singapore". The ministry also announced that it had contacted Mendoza to substantiate his claim.

In response, Mendoza doubled down and insisted that the song was created by him.

He told MCCY that he "had no clue" that "Count On Me Singapore" existed until March 2021.

He also claimed that he can send videos of children singing "We Can Achieve" at an orphanage in 1983, "testifying that they've learnt the song" then.

More recently, Mendoza also told CNA in a video interview that his song was inspired by another well-known song, "You Are My Sunshine".

Original songwriter of "Count On Me Singapore" responded

Hugh Harrison, the Canadian man who wrote "Count On Me Singapore", told CNA that it would not have been possible for him to have heard Mendoza's song and wrote it down "note for note" before there was widespread access to the Internet.

Harrison also wrote to Mendoza and Pauline India, the company which Mendoza sold the copyright and lyrics of "We Can Achieve" to, requesting them to take actions to address Mendoza's "false claims" as the "original creator of this song".

The Canadian added that he has the option of suing Mendoza for libel or slander, as the latter's claim attacks Harrison's integrity and professionalism.

Top images via Joey Mendoza.

