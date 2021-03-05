Back

Cute Bulldog-shaped pancakes available at new dog cafe near Farrer Park MRT

No dogs were harmed in the making of these pancakes.

Karen Lui | March 05, 2021, 11:08 AM

A new pet cuddling cafe in Singapore allows you to enjoy your coffee and the company of dogs at the same time.

Named Cookie & Cuddle, the cafe is a seven-minute walk from Farrer Park MRT Station.

Doggyaki

One of the highlights of the cafe is the doggyyaki, a Japanese baked pancake with fillings.

Other examples like dorayaki (gong-shaped pancake sandwich), and taiyaki (fish-shaped pancake, similar to Korea's bungeo-ppang) are named after items they look like.

Similarly, the version available at Cookie and Cuddle is named Doggyaki because of its resemblance to a French bulldog.

Do you see the resemblance? Images by Cookie & Cuddle and Unsplash.

The Doggyaki (S$5.50 each) comes in various sweet and savoury flavours, such as:

  • Kaya custard

  • Kinako (Japanese soybean powder)

  • Red bean

  • Nutella crunch

  • Hae bee hiam (spicy dried shrimp sambal)

  • Cheese

  • Triple cheese

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Pair it with a scoop of ice-cream for S$8.50 or two scoops for S$12.

Currently, the two ice-cream flavours available are cookie butter and cookies and cream.

Each Doggyaki ice-cream set is served with a 64 per cent dark chocolate ganache bone.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Other menu items

Ice-cream is also available without the Doggyaki at S$4 per scoop.

Other popular menu items include Banana Loaf (S$5) and Brownies ($5.50) in Cookie Dough or Chocolate Chunk flavour.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Cookies (S$4 each) are available in three flavours — Brown Butter Macadamia Nut, Tahini Sesame or Dark Chocolate Salt Flake.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

All bakes and pastries are baked fresh in-house, according to the cafe, and subject to availability as the bake menu changes everyday.

Drinks such as coffee and chocolate range from S$3 to S$7.50.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

If you're up for something different, try their signature spiced tea-based beverage known as the Massalatte (S$5.50).

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Cuddle corner

Cookie & Cuddle features a cuddle corner where customers get to pet the three resident dogs.

Kiki and Cookie. Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Ranging between the ages of four to six, the trio of Chi-Poo (Chihuahua-Poodle mix) sisters are Cookie, Cuddle, and Kiki.

Yes, a cafe representative confirmed that the cafe's name was inspired by two of them.

Kiki and Cookie. Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

The dogs roam only in the cuddle corner, so this could be either a plus or minus, depending on whether you mind the fluff balls scurrying around your ankles while you eat.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

The cuddle corner comes with its own photo spot accented with neon lights.

As the dogs are still in the process of being introduced into the space, drop Cookie & Cuddle a message on Instagram or Facebook to check if the dogs are in the shop before planning your trip.

Interior

With an indoor seating capacity of about 15 to 20, the cafe has another photo spot underneath the neon lights near the entrance.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Photo by Cookie & Cuddle.

Cookie & Cuddle

Address: 432 Race Course Road

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 6pm (subject to change)

Monday: Closed

Top images by Cookie & Cuddle.

