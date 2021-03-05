ComfortDelGro to launch 'Zig', their new lifestyle & mobility app, on Mar. 9

Zig, ComfortDelGro's new lifestyle and mobility app, will launch on March 9.

According to their press release, the app is being launched to "cater to the growing need for speed and convenience – through the ubiquitous mobile phone".

Some examples they gave of their contribution to this speed and convenience are using their interactive map-based interface to make it "easy to search for" lifestyle services such as dining reservations, and placing "click-to-collect orders at selected Food & Beverage (F&B) merchants".

Conceptualised and operated by CDG Zig Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ComfortDelGro Group, the new app marks the Group’s entry into the lifestyle arena.

Zig is partnering with Chope and Klook to offer users a combined network of over 1,500 dining options ranging from Asian, Mexican to Western cuisines, as well as over 300 entertainment deals such as hotel staycations.

Zig will be available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store on March 9 2021. A new Zig loyalty rewards programme will be rolled out in the second quarter of 2021.

Image from ComfortDelGro