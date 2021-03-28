Former Big Splash site opens as 4.5-hectare Coastal PlayGrove with tallest outdoor play area in S'pore

The former Big Splash site at East Coast Park has been turned into the Coastal PlayGrove.

This marks the completion of NPark's plans to rejuvenate East Coast Park by creating more open spaces and unobstructed vistas of the sea.

Former Big Splash

The Coastal PlayGrove is a 4.5-hectare space with several play areas.

The area was closed for redevelopment in 2017, and has finally reopened after close to three years on Mar. 28, 2021.

Here's what you can find at the Coastal PlayGrove.

Play Tower

The Play Tower is the main play structure at the Coastal PlayGrove and is a reconstruct of the iconic Big Splash Tower.

At 16-metres high, the four-storey tower is the tallest outdoor play feature in Singapore.

The Play Tower features a vertical net play area and two tube slides that are 7.3-metres and 11.9 metres tall.

There is also the Vertical Challenge, which includes stepping pods, hammocks, hoop maze, zig-zag bridge, ball step traverse and disc swings.

The vertical net play area, slides and the Vertical Challenge are suitable for youths aged 13 years and above.

For younger children aged five to 12 years old, there are the Leisure Nets at the base of the tower for them to climb and explore.

The Vertical Challenge is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 8pm.

Water play area

The water play area has wading pools and jets of water with illumination at night in various colours.

A narrow stream with the water jets connects the two main pools, with platforms to allow wheelchair access along the main pools and the stream.

The water play area is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 8pm.

Nature playgarden

Designed for children aged three to 12 years old, the nature playgarden is meant to encourage children to play in an environment integrated with greenery.

The playgarden uses natural materials such as wood, sand and gravel.

There are three zones.

The first zone is the bamboo tunnel trail, which is complemented with plants that provide copper and red tones from their foliage.

And then there's the second zone which has play elements that include teepees for children to engage in imaginative play.

The planting in the area is a mix of exotic shrubs that attract butterflies and also aims to mimic the native forest habitat.

The last zone is a trail that leads to the sand pit, with a balancing board as a play element.

The zone is also planted with native shrubs that attract biodiversity.

At the nature playgarden, one may be able to spot birds such as the Olive-backed Sunbird and insects like the solitary Blue-banded Digger Bee.

Outdoor classroom by the sea

Designed for preschoolers, this is NParks' first outdoor classroom by the sea.

The outdoor classroom is planted with various fruit trees such as the Seashore Mangosteen.

It also has a former hornbill's nest to kickstart conversations about wildlife conservation efforts.

An artificial nest box for hornbills has also been installed in the Yellow Flame tree in the outdoor classroom.

Sand pit

The sandpit is adjacent to the outdoor classroom.

The large play area is for free play.

Event lawn

The 0.95-hectare lawn has a capacity of 5,000 pax.

It can support sports activities and large-scale events.

Other recreation and food offerings

Apart from the above-mentioned facilities, visitors can also enjoy activities at Once Upon a Time by The Tiara Society, where children can engage in dress up play.

There will also be a multi-concept food outlet called the Food Splash and other F&B outlets like OldTown White Coffee and Burger King.

Safe management measures

As part of NParks' safe management measures at Coastal PlayGrove, there will be restriction of access when the safe management capacity of the premise is reached.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Coastal PlayGrove on weekdays or during off-peak hours.

Visitors should observe safe distancing, and keep to group sizes of eight people and below when visiting the park.

They are also advised to be considerate of other members of the public and to observe the advisories placed on site.

Top image from NParks.