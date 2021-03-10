Back

China rolls out 'Covid-19 vaccine passport' for citizens planning overseas travel

China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors.

Kayla Wong | March 10, 2021, 08:11 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

China has introduced a digital Covid-19 "vaccine passport" for its citizens who are planning to travel overseas, in a bid to encourage the resumption of global travel, Reuters reported.

Among the first to debut the passport

The move comes as inoculation programmes are picking up in multiple countries.

Along with countries like Bahrain, it is one of the first to roll out such a scheme as a path towards regular interaction and to reopen their economies. Some countries in the European Union, such as Denmark and Sweden, have also announced plans to launch a vaccine passport.

According to Caixin Global, individuals' Covid-19-related details such as test results, vaccination status, and the kind of vaccine they received, will be displayed on a programme on the app.

The Chinese foreign ministry also said a printed copy of the certificate will be recognised as well.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, Mar. 7, that they will be careful to "fully protect personal privacy and contribute to the mutual recognition of nucleic acid test results and vaccination records, thus facilitating safe and orderly flow of personnel", Nikkei Asia reported.

Road to widespread international travel

While no other country agreed upon a mutual recognition of vaccination status for the resumption of interpersonal exchanges, the Israeli ambassador to China expressed her interest in an interview with Global Times.

China's Covid-19 safety measures currently require visitors to be quarantined for up to 21 days, depending on the the province or municipality they are travelling to.

However, it has yet to announce any plans to relax quarantine restrictions for vaccinated arrivals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously said in January that "there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination", regarding the use of proof of inoculation as a requirement for cross-border travel.

Top image via Getty Images

Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

Firefighters had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM

These 5 everyday, overlooked actions are actually making you lose money

Absolutely unnecessary.

March 10, 2021, 07:26 PM

Resale prices show that Yishun could be the best place to buy your HDB resale flat

Analysts crunched publicly available data regarding HDB sales to determine where you should purchase resale HDB flats if you’re looking for a return on investment.

March 10, 2021, 07:00 PM

SLA clarifies claim that workers pruned tree with chicks nesting on branches, stopped when nest was found

SLA said it has "nature's best interests at heart".

March 10, 2021, 06:46 PM

Grab to charge S$1 fee for GrabPay top-ups with Visa credit cards from June 1, 2021

This fee will be waived for top-ups of S$400 and above. 

March 10, 2021, 06:45 PM

I’m an introvert who hates talking on the phone. The rise of chatbots changed my life.

Bots can actually be pretty human-like.

March 10, 2021, 06:17 PM

Daniel Ong opening steakhouse in April 2021 as 'product of necessity' due to Twelve Cupcakes case

He closed all three Rookery restaurants in 2020.

March 10, 2021, 05:53 PM

'Smokeless' gas-powered Korean barbecue grill available for S$81.60 via Qoo10

No more burnt smell.

March 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

M'sian influencer Cathryn Li storms off FB live video after viewers criticise her keyboard playing

Ended on a bad note.

March 10, 2021, 05:13 PM

Ex-NSF's plan to attack synagogue 'dishonours & desecrates' Islam: S'pore Mufti

"There should be no place for such beliefs or ideologies."

March 10, 2021, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.