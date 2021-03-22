Back

China touts Alaska meeting with US as major win, netizens awed at China's comeback since 1901

They appear to be gleeful at the U.S.' relative decline too.

Kayla Wong | March 22, 2021, 11:26 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A top-level meeting between China and the United States -- the first since Joe Biden became U.S. President -- just wrapped up in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Mar. 19.

The two days of talk ended without much breakthrough, with both sides standing their ground and continuing with their tough rhetoric.

Yang's words to U.S. widely reported in China

China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi's remarks to the U.S. were carried by Chinese state media, which couched the event as a victory for the country.

Yang, a member of China's top decision-making body, the Politburo, had said: "I think we thought too well of the U.S. We thought that the U.S. side will follow the necessary diplomatic protocols."

An expert on the U.S. -- Yang previously served as ambassador to the U.S. from 2001 to 2005 -- he also said: "History will prove that those who force China into a corner will only end up getting hurt themselves."

Yang's assertive remarks were praised by netizens on popular microblogging platform Weibo, where nationalistic sentiments tend to get amplified.

Many interpreted his comments as a sign that China has grown sufficiently strong over the years to stand up to the U.S., which was long regarded as the world's superpower.

Viral collage shows China's comeback since decades ago

Capitalising on this narrative, People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, posted a collage made up of a picture of the Alaska meeting, where Chinese and American officials sat facing each other on opposite sides, and a picture of China with the Eight-Nation Alliance at the signing of the Boxer Protocol in 1901.

The image, which was accompanied by a quote from Yang: "In front of China, you (the U.S.) does not have the qualification to say that you want to speak to China from a position of strength", resonated with many Chinese.

It was reposted for more than 200,000 times, and received nearly 2 million "likes" in the span of two days.

The Boxer Protocol was regarded as one of the "unequal treaties" -- as China calls them -- signed between China's Qing dynasty and various Western powers, Imperial Japan, as well as the Russian Empire.

The series of treaties came to be associated with China's "Century of Humiliation", which was largely seen by the Chinese public as a painful chapter in China's history, where the country was forced to concede to foreign bullies.

Today, the Chinese government frequently invokes such memories to drum up nationalistic support among its people.

Many netizens were delighted at the comparison, which provided great optics for the Party's 100-year anniversary this year.

They expressed their joy now that China has bounced back from its position of weakness 120 years ago, as well as a sense of schadenfreude at seeing the U.S.' relative decline.

"Two cycles of 60 years have passed, the world has remained the same, while China is no longer the old China."

"This image will appear on history books in the future for sure."

"I saw a comment that says: 'A country that killed the indigenous people and made black people their slaves in order to develop. A barbaric and evil country that colonised people all over the world, killed and pillaged others with no mercy. A non-humane society that allowed tens of thousands of people to die from the Covid-19 pandemic. On both the fronts of civilisation and power, what qualifications do they have to tell the greatest civilisation in the world, China, what to do?'"

"'Face' is something that you gotta fight for yourself, and not receive from others."

"What sort of courage does the U.S. have to to look down on China? Is it the strength from tens of thousands of deaths from Covid-19?"

"The Chinese are living in 2021, while the Americans are stuck in 1901."

"Put it in our history textbooks, let Chinese kids feel proud of being born in China."

With the inconclusive meeting, neither the U.S. nor China appear to be in a hurry to cooperate with each other.

Furthermore, with domestic pressures to not give in to the other country easily -- Biden is expected to keep a tough stance against China as well -- bilateral tensions between the two are likely to persist.

Top image adapted via People's Daily/Weibo & Getty Images

16-year-old student writes ST forum letter saying women should do NS to boost S'pore's birth rate

The letter said that NS should be 'compulsory' for women.

March 22, 2021, 11:20 AM

Loyang Ave accident cyclist who died identified as aircraft technician, aged 31, from the Philippines

His wife and sons are in the Philippines.

March 22, 2021, 05:03 AM

No locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections in S'pore for 9th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,196.

March 21, 2021, 10:01 PM

Brazil fines Apple S$2.7 million for not including chargers with iPhone 12

Apple is required to include chargers with its iPhone 12 in Brazil.

March 21, 2021, 08:18 PM

Taiwanese man maxes out name change quota for sushi promo, stuck with 'Salmon Dream' as his name

Sounds more like a nightmare than a dream.

March 21, 2021, 06:49 PM

Lost Silkie chicken in Bukit Timah follows stranger home & lives happily ever after as cuddly pet

It has found a new family to live with.

March 21, 2021, 06:29 PM

Preschool which allegedly breached safe-distancing rules at Pasir Ris Park says report was inaccurate

The preschool is currently under investigation.

March 21, 2021, 06:24 PM

Iconic Tokyu Hands branch in Ikebukuro, Tokyo closing for good in September 2021

It first opened 37 years ago in 1984.

March 21, 2021, 06:17 PM

Myanmar girl shares experience of moving to a 'whole new world' in S'pore with 24-hour electricity & drinkable tap water

Stories of Us: In 2009, Ivy Zhang, also known as May Mann Oo, moved from Myanmar to Singapore. After overcoming numerous challenges trying to fit in, she now hopes to settle down in Singapore for good.

March 21, 2021, 05:17 PM

Local ice-creamery Apiary opens new outlet in Ang Mo Kio, brings back its ice-cream brioche bun

Prices start at S$7.20 for one.

March 21, 2021, 04:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.