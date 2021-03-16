Robertson Quay restaurant offers S$69++ omakase with 20 items, including uni & sashimi

Prices for an omakase meal — traditionally a chef's curation of sushi and seasonal specialities — can be daunting.

But Japanese restaurant Amazing Hokkaido is here to make the formal dining experience more accessible.

Two omakase menus are available:

S$69++ for 20 items

S$89++ for 22 items

You'll get a mix of skewers, sushi, tempura, and seafood — nothing too exotic, which is expected for the price (and a plus point for the less adventurous).

The items for the S$69++ course are:

Ikura Uni Sashimi Spoon

Spicy Sweet Shrimp Sashimi Spoon

Salmon Avocado Sashimi Spoon

Foie Gras Tsukune

Cheese Tsukune

Mushroom with Truffle Sauce Tsukune

Oyster Shooter with Ponzu Jelly

Onsen Tamago with Truffle Sauce

Muroran (pork and onion) Yakitori

Jingiskan (lamb) Yakitori

Vegetable Yakitori

Chawanmushi

Soba with Ikura

Hotate (Scallop) Gratin

Unagi & Tamago Seafood Skewer

Salmon Avocado Seafood Skewer

Prawn Mayonnaise Seafood Skewer

Prawn & Pumpkin Tempura

Uni Dog (open-faced sushi with bafun uni)

And the S$89++ set will come with:

Ikura Uni Sashimi Spoon

Spicy Sweet Shrimp Sashimi Spoon

Salmon Avocado Sashimi Spoon

Fatty Tuna Sashimi Spoon

Foie Gras Tsukune

Cheese Tsukune

Mushroom with Truffle Sauce Tsukune

Oyster Shooter with Ponzu Jelly

Onsen Tamago with Truffle Sauce

Muroran Yakitori

Jingiskan Yakitori

Vegetable Yakitori

Chawanmushi with Uni Sauce

Soba with Ikura

Hotate (Scallop) Gratin

Unagi & Tamago Seafood Skewer

Salmon Avocado Seafood Skewer

Prawn Mayonnaise Seafood Skewer

Aburi Ootoro (fatty tuna) Seafood Skewer

Wagyu Cubes Two Ways, with Uni and Foie Gras

Mini Ikura Rice

Uni Dog (open-faced sushi with bafun uni)

The phrase "omakase" translates to “I leave it up to you,” giving the chef free rein to make all decisions related to the meal.

The menu items may change according to the produce the chef manages to get for the day.

A one-day advance order is required for the omakase — call 6235 0212 to book.

Amazing Hokkaido omakase

Address: 30 Robertson Quay #01-16, Riverside View, Singapore 238251

Opening Hours: Wednesday to Monday, 5:30pm to 10:30pm (Last order at 10pm)

Bookings: 6235 0212

Top photo via Amazing Hokkaido, Joel Lim Yi Jie/Google Maps