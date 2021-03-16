Back

Robertson Quay restaurant offers S$69++ omakase with 20 items, including uni & sashimi

Mandy How | March 16, 2021, 08:11 PM

Prices for an omakase meal — traditionally a chef's curation of sushi and seasonal specialities — can be daunting.

But Japanese restaurant Amazing Hokkaido is here to make the formal dining experience more accessible.

Photo via Claire L/Google Maps

Two omakase menus are available:

  • S$69++ for 20 items

  • S$89++ for 22 items

You'll get a mix of skewers, sushi, tempura, and seafood — nothing too exotic, which is expected for the price (and a plus point for the less adventurous).

Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

The items for the S$69++ course are:

  • Ikura Uni Sashimi Spoon

  • Spicy Sweet Shrimp Sashimi Spoon

  • Salmon Avocado Sashimi Spoon

  • Foie Gras Tsukune

  • Cheese Tsukune

  • Mushroom with Truffle Sauce Tsukune

  • Oyster Shooter with Ponzu Jelly

  • Onsen Tamago with Truffle Sauce

  • Muroran (pork and onion) Yakitori

  • Jingiskan (lamb) Yakitori

  • Vegetable Yakitori

  • Chawanmushi

  • Soba with Ikura

  • Hotate (Scallop) Gratin

  • Unagi & Tamago Seafood Skewer

  • Salmon Avocado Seafood Skewer

  • Prawn Mayonnaise Seafood Skewer

  • Prawn & Pumpkin Tempura

  • Uni Dog (open-faced sushi with bafun uni)

And the S$89++ set will come with:

  • Ikura Uni Sashimi Spoon

  • Spicy Sweet Shrimp Sashimi Spoon

  • Salmon Avocado Sashimi Spoon

  • Fatty Tuna Sashimi Spoon

  • Foie Gras Tsukune

  • Cheese Tsukune

  • Mushroom with Truffle Sauce Tsukune

  • Oyster Shooter with Ponzu Jelly

  • Onsen Tamago with Truffle Sauce

  • Muroran Yakitori

  • Jingiskan Yakitori

  • Vegetable Yakitori

  • Chawanmushi with Uni Sauce

  • Soba with Ikura

  • Hotate (Scallop) Gratin

  • Unagi & Tamago Seafood Skewer

  • Salmon Avocado Seafood Skewer

  • Prawn Mayonnaise Seafood Skewer

  • Aburi Ootoro (fatty tuna) Seafood Skewer

  • Wagyu Cubes Two Ways, with Uni and Foie Gras

  • Mini Ikura Rice

  • Uni Dog (open-faced sushi with bafun uni)

Soba with Ikura. Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

Wagyu Steak with sea urchin, foie gras. Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

Skewers. Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

Three kinds of sashimi. Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

Three kinds of seafood skewers. Photo via Amazing Hokkaido.

The phrase "omakase" translates to “I leave it up to you,” giving the chef free rein to make all decisions related to the meal.

The menu items may change according to the produce the chef manages to get for the day.

A one-day advance order is required for the omakase — call 6235 0212 to book.

Amazing Hokkaido omakase

Photo via Joel Lim Yi Jie/Google Maps

Photo via Amazing Hokkaido/Google Maps

Address: 30 Robertson Quay #01-16, Riverside View, Singapore 238251

Opening Hours: Wednesday to Monday, 5:30pm to 10:30pm (Last order at 10pm)

Bookings: 6235 0212

Top photo via Amazing Hokkaido, Joel Lim Yi Jie/Google Maps

