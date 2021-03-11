Back

Hershey's Chocolate installations at Changi Airport, featuring 3-metre tall dispensers from Mar. 12, 2021

More things to look forward to.

Siti Hawa | March 11, 2021, 09:18 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

From March 12 to May 3, Changi Airport will feature giant-sized Hershey's Chocolate installations and a pop-up retail store.

This includes the Amazing Chocolate Machine and the Hershey's Chocolate Gallery, which will feature various Hershey's-themed installations.

Amazing Chocolate Machine

The Amazing Chocolate Machine is modelled after the Amazing Candy Machine in the New York Store.

The Singapore version will feature eight varieties of Hershey's newly launched and most loved flavours in three-metre tall dispensers.

Photo via Changi Airport

Three new flavours to look out for include:

  • Hershey's Kisses Filled Yoghurt

  • Hershey's Kisses with Hazelnut

  • Hershey's Kisses Filled Strawberry

Further, spend a minimum of S$60 (S$80 for supermarket) in a single same-day receipt, at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminal 1 and 3 to redeem:

Gift-with-purchase

  • One Hershey's Penny Press Souvenir

  • One S$15 Changi Eats Coupon Code

Purchase-with-purchase

  • One Hershey's Sweet Personalisation at S$6.90 each

  • One Hershey's Bucket of Happiness at S$9.90 per bucket

View the full list of participating outlets here.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Hershey's Chocolate Gallery

Photo via Changi Airport

Giant-sized Hershey's chocolate installations will also be available from Mar. 12 to May 3 around Terminal 3.

The installation will feature:

  • Hershey's Kitchen, featuring a giant cup of hot chocolate and a jumbo stack of pancakes soaked in chocolate sauce (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to Dragon Brand Bird's Nest)

  • Hershey's Kisses Garden installation that is Easter-themed, featuring Easter bunny and colourful Easter eggs (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, opposite Skytrain station) (Ready by end-March)

  • Reese's Spot, featuring larger-than-life Reese's peanut butter cups (Terminal 3, ST3PS Basement 1)

Hershey's pop-up store

Photo via Changi Airport

Hershey's will also have a pop-up retail store where you can bring home:

    • The world's largest Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar (more than 2kg)

    • The world's largest Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate candy (almost 0.5kg)

    • Hershey's Ice-cream Shoppe Bars in three flavours that are only available at Changi Airport from end-March: Birthday Cake, Cookies 'N' Mint and Strawberries 'N' Crème

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

For more information regarding the installations, click here.

Top photos via Changi Airport 

Stop media from publishing SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat admin's face, defence lawyer asks court

Judge says public shaming of perpetrator unavoidable.

March 10, 2021, 11:02 PM

9 out of 10 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 10 are asymptomatic

Tonight's update.

March 10, 2021, 10:53 PM

Woman exits car to insert CashCard into AMK Park McDonald's gantry & car moves forward without her to hit another car

The car barely missed hitting a man.

March 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

Firefighters had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM

China rolls out 'Covid-19 vaccine passport' for citizens planning overseas travel

China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors.

March 10, 2021, 08:11 PM

These 5 everyday, overlooked actions are actually making you lose money

Absolutely unnecessary.

March 10, 2021, 07:26 PM

Resale prices show that Yishun could be the best place to buy your HDB resale flat

Analysts crunched publicly available data regarding HDB sales to determine where you should purchase resale HDB flats if you’re looking for a return on investment.

March 10, 2021, 07:00 PM

SLA clarifies claim that workers pruned tree with chicks nesting on branches, stopped when nest was found

SLA said it has "nature's best interests at heart".

March 10, 2021, 06:46 PM

Grab to charge S$1 fee for GrabPay top-ups with Visa credit cards from June 1, 2021

This fee will be waived for top-ups of S$400 and above. 

March 10, 2021, 06:45 PM

I’m an introvert who hates talking on the phone. The rise of chatbots changed my life.

Bots can actually be pretty human-like.

March 10, 2021, 06:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.