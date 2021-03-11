Hershey's Chocolate installations at Changi Airport, featuring 3-metre tall dispensers from Mar. 12, 2021

From March 12 to May 3, Changi Airport will feature giant-sized Hershey's Chocolate installations and a pop-up retail store.

This includes the Amazing Chocolate Machine and the Hershey's Chocolate Gallery, which will feature various Hershey's-themed installations.

Amazing Chocolate Machine

The Amazing Chocolate Machine is modelled after the Amazing Candy Machine in the New York Store.

The Singapore version will feature eight varieties of Hershey's newly launched and most loved flavours in three-metre tall dispensers.

Three new flavours to look out for include:

Hershey's Kisses Filled Yoghurt

Hershey's Kisses with Hazelnut

Hershey's Kisses Filled Strawberry

Further, spend a minimum of S$60 (S$80 for supermarket) in a single same-day receipt, at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminal 1 and 3 to redeem:

Gift-with-purchase

One Hershey's Penny Press Souvenir

One S$15 Changi Eats Coupon Code

Purchase-with-purchase

One Hershey's Sweet Personalisation at S$6.90 each

One Hershey's Bucket of Happiness at S$9.90 per bucket

View the full list of participating outlets here.

Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Hershey's Chocolate Gallery

Giant-sized Hershey's chocolate installations will also be available from Mar. 12 to May 3 around Terminal 3.

The installation will feature:

Hershey's Kitchen, featuring a giant cup of hot chocolate and a jumbo stack of pancakes soaked in chocolate sauce (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to Dragon Brand Bird's Nest)

Hershey's Kisses Garden installation that is Easter-themed, featuring Easter bunny and colourful Easter eggs (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, opposite Skytrain station) (Ready by end-March)

Reese's Spot, featuring larger-than-life Reese's peanut butter cups (Terminal 3, ST3PS Basement 1)

Hershey's pop-up store

Hershey's will also have a pop-up retail store where you can bring home:

The world's largest Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar (more than 2kg) The world's largest Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate candy (almost 0.5kg) Hershey's Ice-cream Shoppe Bars in three flavours that are only available at Changi Airport from end-March: Birthday Cake, Cookies 'N' Mint and Strawberries 'N' Crème



Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

For more information regarding the installations, click here.

Top photos via Changi Airport