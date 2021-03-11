Hershey's Chocolate installations at Changi Airport, featuring 3-metre tall dispensers from Mar. 12, 2021

From March 12 to May 3, Changi Airport will feature giant-sized Hershey's Chocolate installations and a pop-up retail store.
This includes the Amazing Chocolate Machine and the Hershey's Chocolate Gallery, which will feature various Hershey's-themed installations.
Amazing Chocolate Machine
The Amazing Chocolate Machine is modelled after the Amazing Candy Machine in the New York Store.
The Singapore version will feature eight varieties of Hershey's newly launched and most loved flavours in three-metre tall dispensers.
Three new flavours to look out for include:
- Hershey's Kisses Filled Yoghurt
- Hershey's Kisses with Hazelnut
- Hershey's Kisses Filled Strawberry
Further, spend a minimum of S$60 (S$80 for supermarket) in a single same-day receipt, at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminal 1 and 3 to redeem:
Gift-with-purchase
- One Hershey's Penny Press Souvenir
- One S$15 Changi Eats Coupon Code
Purchase-with-purchase
- One Hershey's Sweet Personalisation at S$6.90 each
- One Hershey's Bucket of Happiness at S$9.90 per bucket
View the full list of participating outlets here.
Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2
Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Hershey's Chocolate Gallery
Giant-sized Hershey's chocolate installations will also be available from Mar. 12 to May 3 around Terminal 3.
The installation will feature:
- Hershey's Kitchen, featuring a giant cup of hot chocolate and a jumbo stack of pancakes soaked in chocolate sauce (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to Dragon Brand Bird's Nest)
- Hershey's Kisses Garden installation that is Easter-themed, featuring Easter bunny and colourful Easter eggs (Terminal 3, Departure Hall, opposite Skytrain station) (Ready by end-March)
- Reese's Spot, featuring larger-than-life Reese's peanut butter cups (Terminal 3, ST3PS Basement 1)
Hershey's pop-up store
Hershey's will also have a pop-up retail store where you can bring home:
-
- The world's largest Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar (more than 2kg)
- The world's largest Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate candy (almost 0.5kg)
- Hershey's Ice-cream Shoppe Bars in three flavours that are only available at Changi Airport from end-March: Birthday Cake, Cookies 'N' Mint and Strawberries 'N' Crème
Where: Terminal 3, Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
For more information regarding the installations, click here.
Top photos via Changi Airport
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.