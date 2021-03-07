Ceiling at Northpoint City newly-opened eatery collapses, area now covered & barricaded

The ceiling of a cafe at Northpoint City, Kueh & Mee, collapsed recently.

A Mothership reader shared a photo of the incident with us on Mar. 6, 2021.

In the photos, the ceiling seems to have given way and the eatery's signage collapsed.

A large hole in the ceiling can also be seen.

Here's a closer look at the store's collapsed signage.

A man named Jeff Lee Choon Wai also took to Facebook to share a photo of the incident.

The eatery called "Kueh & Mee" appears to have recently opened at Northpoint's Level 1.

Here's how it looked before the incident:

In response to the post, other Facebook users shared what appears to be updated photos of the scene.

In the photo, the store has been barricaded and covered with a white sheet.

In response to Mothership's query, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were not alerted to this incident.

Mothership also reached out to Northpoint City.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Northpoint City revealed that no injuries were reported and the area has been cordoned off while repair works are underway.

Here's the full statement:

“At around 11am on Saturday, Mar. 6, part of the false ceiling gave way at one of the restaurants in Northpoint City. No injuries were reported. Security personnel and mall staff were onsite to provide assistance to the shop staff and customers. As a precaution, the affected area has been cordoned off, and the restaurant is now closed for repair works. Business continues as usual at the rest of the mall.”

Top photos via Mothership reader and xy koay via Google Maps