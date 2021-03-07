S'pore resident mistakes furry object in mask vending machine for the tail of a trapped cat

The operation team of Temasek Foundation's latest mask distribution effort attended to a rather bizarre case recently.
One concerned resident had reported that a cat could be trapped in a blue vending machine in the East.
Resident made a report about a cat being stuck in mask vending machine
Upon hearing this, the operation team quickly proceeded to investigate and a staff member went down to said vending machine to take a look.
Fortunately, it was a false alarm.
The staff took photos of the sight upon arriving at the vending machine: A furry stick that somewhat resembles a cat's tail sticking out near the dispenser.
Here's a close-up shot taken by the staff:
He sent the photos back to the team.
Not a cat
The staff added that he did not see or hear or smell anything at the vending machine.
After looking at the photos sent by the staff on the ground, a senior technician verified that it was definitely not a cat.
The stick was placed in the vending machine to prevent the reflection of signals from both drop sensors, which could cause interference.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯Temasek's fourth round of mask distribution has begun.
It is available from now till Mar. 14, 11:59pm.
Top image via Ho Ching's Facebook
