S'pore resident mistakes furry object in mask vending machine for the tail of a trapped cat

The operation team of Temasek Foundation's latest mask distribution effort attended to a rather bizarre case recently.

One concerned resident had reported that a cat could be trapped in a blue vending machine in the East.

Resident made a report about a cat being stuck in mask vending machine

Upon hearing this, the operation team quickly proceeded to investigate and a staff member went down to said vending machine to take a look.

Fortunately, it was a false alarm.

The staff took photos of the sight upon arriving at the vending machine: A furry stick that somewhat resembles a cat's tail sticking out near the dispenser.

Here's a close-up shot taken by the staff:

He sent the photos back to the team.

Not a cat

The staff added that he did not see or hear or smell anything at the vending machine.

After looking at the photos sent by the staff on the ground, a senior technician verified that it was definitely not a cat.

The stick was placed in the vending machine to prevent the reflection of signals from both drop sensors, which could cause interference.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Temasek's fourth round of mask distribution has begun.

It is available from now till Mar. 14, 11:59pm.

