Cat chases rooster around at Boon Lay HDB

Boon Lay residents caught a glimpse of an amusing sight recently — a cat and mouse chase between a cat and a rooster.

Cat vs. rooster

In a video posted by a Facebook user named Havoc Prince, the two animals were spotted making rounds near Block 174 Boon Lay Drive.

A grey kitty was hot on the heels of a rooster, which was trying its best to evade the slinky feline.

Amidst the action, an elderly lady casually walked past, observing the creatures' shenanigans.

Although the video ended rather abruptly once the cat and the rooster were obscured by a building, Facebook users probed the original poster for the conclusion to the event.

He shared that the rooster, thankfully, did not end up as catnip — it managed to evade capture by flying atop a van.

Several Facebook users joked that the scene looked like a real life version of "Tom & Jerry", with rooster instead of a mouse.

Chickens have become increasingly commonplace in residential estates, one of these being Sin Ming.

The crowing avians have been such a consistent feature there that residents have considered them a part of the community.

Top photo from Havoc Prince / FB