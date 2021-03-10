Cat & the Fiddle opens first cafe in Woodlands, has soft serve, coffee & waffles

If you love cheesecakes, you would have heard of Cat & the Fiddle, a local brand in Singapore that offers a variety of Asian-inspired cheesecakes since 2014.

First cafe in Singapore

On Mar. 9, the cheesecake chain opened its first-ever cafe in Singapore.

It is located in Woods Square, a relatively new integrated commercial development in Woodlands.

Here's what the 32-seater cafe looks like:

Soft serves from S$5.90

And of course, the cafe will offer more than just cheesecakes.

There will also be outlet-exclusive items including cheesy soft serve (from S$5.90).

Original (S$5.90)

Red Velvet (S$6.90)

Decadent Chocolate (S$6.90)

Milo Dinosaur (S$6.90)

Cookies and Cream (S$6.90)

These soft serves can also be topped on top of the cafe's homemade waffles (from S$10.90).

Original Waffles (S$10.90)

The waffle is topped with original soft serve, then drizzled with icing sugar, digestive biscuit and maple syrup.

Red Velvet Waffles (S$12.90)

The waffle is topped with original soft serve, red velvet sponge cake, coloured rice sprinkles, icing sugar, maple syrup and digestive biscuits.

Cookies and Cream Waffles (S$12.90)

The waffle is topped with original soft serve, Oreo cookies, Oreo crumbles, icing sugar, maple syrup and digestive biscuits.

And of course, the Cat & the Fiddle cafe won't be complete without its wide array of cheesecakes (from S$5.90 per slice and S$42.90 for a whole cake).

One can also find drinks at the cafe specially prepared by the Tad Coffee Company.

This includes coffee, cold brews, tea and flavoured drinking chocolate.

Opening promotion

As part of its opening promotions, the cafe will be offering dessert sets at a promotional price from now till Mar. 21.

Dessert Set A (S$7.90) includes:

Slice of cheesecake

Choice of hot coffee or tea

Dessert Set B (S$13.90) includes:

Waffles with Soft Serve

Choice of hot coffee or tea

To redeem, customers simply need to show one of the posts by Cat and the Fiddle about the promotion, from either Facebook or Instagram.

Customers can also get a complimentary soft serve cone with every purchase of a whole cake.

Details

8 Woodland Square #01-15, Solo 2, Woods Square, Singapore 737713

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Cat & the Fiddle.