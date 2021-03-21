Halal Western fusion food stall in Yishun offers carbonara beef steak roti john for S$6.50

Halal Western fusion food stall The Halal Corner opened its second outlet in Yishun in January 2021.

Easties may be more familiar with their previous name, "Asyraf’s Halal Corner ".

Unlike its first outlet that still remains in Bedok North, the Yishun one has a slightly different and smaller menu.

Fortunately, their best-selling carbonara beef steak roti john is available at both outlets so Northies and Easties can enjoy it in the comfort of their respective areas.

Carbonara beef steak roti john

Most of us know roti john as an open-faced omelette sandwich consisting of a baguette topped with a mixture of eggs, minced meat and onions.

While you can eat it on its own, it is often paired with with chilli sauce.

The Halal Corner has put their own spin on the local well-loved street food.

Known as the Carbonara Beef Steak Mr John (S$6.50), the dish is literally drenched in a combination of sauces that include homemade carbonara sauce, nacho cheese, and sweet chilli sauce.

It also comes with beef chunks to add some meatiness to the sandwich.

Click here for a food porn video of how they make this sinful indulgence.

For those with conservative taste palettes and prefer a more traditional taste, they also serve roti john in Chicken (S$5) and Chicken Mushroom Cheese (S$5.50).

Other menu items

Besides the carbonara roti john, the shop also offers their version of the Samyang fire instant noodles that found global fame since 2014.

Known as the Samyang Cheesy Chicken Pasta (S$7), the dish features spaghetti coated with that fiery Samyang flavouring and a chicken cutlet topped with nacho cheese sauce.

Carb lovers may be pleased to know that it also comes with a fried bun and fries.

If you like Taiwanese Shihlin fried chicken cutlet, and mac and cheese, you would want to get your hands on the Mac n Cheese Shihlin Chicken (S$6).

Those who prefer to have a carbs overload may opt for the Mac n Cheese Shihlin Chicken Burger and Fries (S$6).

The Halal Corner @ Yishun

Address: 732 Yishun Ave 5, #01-380, Singapore 760732

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm to 9pm (Closed on Mondays)

Top images by The Halal Corner.