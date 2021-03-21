Back

Halal Western fusion food stall in Yishun offers carbonara beef steak roti john for S$6.50

Mac n cheese Shihlin chicken burger with fries also available for S$6.

Karen Lui | March 21, 2021, 03:43 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Halal Western fusion food stall The Halal Corner opened its second outlet in Yishun in January 2021.

Easties may be more familiar with their previous name, "Asyraf’s Halal Corner ".

Unlike its first outlet that still remains in Bedok North, the Yishun one has a slightly different and smaller menu.

Fortunately, their best-selling carbonara beef steak roti john is available at both outlets so Northies and Easties can enjoy it in the comfort of their respective areas.

Carbonara beef steak roti john

Most of us know roti john as an open-faced omelette sandwich consisting of a baguette topped with a mixture of eggs, minced meat and onions.

While you can eat it on its own, it is often paired with with chilli sauce.

The Halal Corner has put their own spin on the local well-loved street food.

Known as the Carbonara Beef Steak Mr John (S$6.50), the dish is literally drenched in a combination of sauces that include homemade carbonara sauce, nacho cheese, and sweet chilli sauce.

It also comes with beef chunks to add some meatiness to the sandwich.

Photo by The Halal Corner.

Photo by The Halal Corner.

Click here for a food porn video of how they make this sinful indulgence.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fajar Siddiq 👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ (@fajarsiddiq)

For those with conservative taste palettes and prefer a more traditional taste, they also serve roti john in Chicken (S$5) and Chicken Mushroom Cheese (S$5.50).

Other menu items

Besides the carbonara roti john, the shop also offers their version of the Samyang fire instant noodles that found global fame since 2014.

Photo from Amazon.com.

Known as the Samyang Cheesy Chicken Pasta (S$7), the dish features spaghetti coated with that fiery Samyang flavouring and a chicken cutlet topped with nacho cheese sauce.

Carb lovers may be pleased to know that it also comes with a fried bun and fries.

Photo by The Halal Corner.

If you like Taiwanese Shihlin fried chicken cutlet, and mac and cheese, you would want to get your hands on the Mac n Cheese Shihlin Chicken (S$6).

Photo by The Halal Corner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Halal Corner (@thehalalcorner_)

Those who prefer to have a carbs overload may opt for the Mac n Cheese Shihlin Chicken Burger and Fries (S$6).

Photo by The Halal Corner.

The Halal Corner @ Yishun

Address: 732 Yishun Ave 5, #01-380, Singapore 760732

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm to 9pm (Closed on Mondays)

Top images by The Halal Corner.

Residents at Pasir Ris Blk 101 complain of couples engaging in sexy time at staircases

One expressed her concern that her kids would follow suit.

March 21, 2021, 03:40 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 21, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared tonight.

March 21, 2021, 03:35 PM

Forest fire in Taiwan's Alishan has been raging for over 3 days

As of Sunday morning, firefighters are still working to put out the three remaining hotspots.

March 21, 2021, 02:36 PM

Indian man apologises for saying 'Count On Me India' written by him after he can't provide evidence

Big U-turn.

March 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

4km refurbished rail corridor from Hillview MRT station to King Albert Park MRT station reopens

More green spaces for your weekend hikes.

March 21, 2021, 12:13 PM

Birds spotted feasting on raw meat placed outside AMK zichar stall

The restaurant said that the meat was erroneously placed outside the stall by a new delivery driver.

March 21, 2021, 12:08 PM

BMW driver in S'pore receives paggro reminder after parking outside the lines

Yikes.

March 21, 2021, 11:14 AM

The 'true value' of high HDB floors, according to S'poreans living above 30 storeys

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 21, 2021, 09:58 AM

S'pore volunteers find elderly woman lying on toilet floor, SCDF & police called to the rescue

The volunteers were distributing food when they spotted the old lady.

March 21, 2021, 09:48 AM

Winter Soldier drinks Tiger Beer

Major product placement.

March 21, 2021, 02:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.